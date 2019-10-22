Aiken County Animal Shelter reaches maximum capacity

AIKEN, SC (WFXG) - The Aiken County Animal Shelter currently has a critically high number of pets. The issue is causing alarm for employees and volunteers.
“The numbers have just been through the roof," said the shelter’s manager, Bobby Arthurs.
Right now, the shelter is hosting 290 animals. That’s 30 animals more than what’s typical in Oct.
“We’re past the normal rate, and we’ve got so many more days to go in October, so it’s scary," said Arthurs.
Arthurs says high temperatures early in the month could have caused breeding season to go on longer. “We’re not going to adopt our way out of this.”
Even with 35 adoptions last week, the shelter took in over 100 animals. The overcrowding is almost at the point where kennels will have to be doubled up. On top of all this, transfers have slowed due to partner shelters also having this same dilemma. The shelter tells FOX 54 that they currently operate at a 90% alive outcome rate, which means 10% of the animals that come in are euthanized; Like those who are sick, have a poor quality of life, or are a danger to others and can’t be adopted.
Arthurs went on to say, "We don’t want the over-crowdedness to fall into that bracket, because it’ll be over 10% if we’re not careful. So, we do ask people to help anyway they can.”
The shelter tells FOX 54 that people can help by volunteering at the shelter, fostering animals, adopting or making donations.
