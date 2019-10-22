Aiken County Animal Shelter reaches maximum capacity

Even with 35 adoptions last week, the shelter took in over 100 animals. The overcrowding is almost at the point where kennels will have to be doubled up. On top of all this, transfers have slowed due to partner shelters also having this same dilemma. The shelter tells FOX 54 that they currently operate at a 90% alive outcome rate, which means 10% of the animals that come in are euthanized; Like those who are sick, have a poor quality of life, or are a danger to others and can’t be adopted.