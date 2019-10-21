Youth program develops future leaders

MCDUFFIE COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - Youth Leadership McDuffie believes every child has leadership potential. That’s why they’re working to hone that potential to hopefully improve the county.
Youth Leadership McDuffie is a program for high school students in the county. The goal is to motivate them to be a positive influence and to inspire them to be active in their community. Students apply and if admitted into the program, they go through a two-year plan. The first year they learn about different aspects of leadership. The second year they’re exposed to different industries around the Thomson community. They learn how the different industries work together.
Angie Roberts is in charge of the program and she says, “By sharing some of these experiences with them and giving them lots of different avenues in which they can show leadership skills and i feel like that builds them up and helps them prepare for the future.” Roberts says it develops soft skills in the students and shows them how they can serve the community. Applications for next year will become available in April.
