Mild with Sun and Clouds Today

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - Widespread dense fog will lift through mid-morning becoming partly sunny this afternoon. Daytime high temperatures will be mild in the upper-70s and low-80s. Humidity will also be relatively high making it feel quite muggy. More clouds will drift in late in the afternoon and evening ahead of an approaching cold front. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with low temperatures in the upper-60s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will slide into the CSRA after midnight. A few thunderstorms may be severe. Downpours may lead to flash flooding on the roads and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.