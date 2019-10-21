Mild with Sun and Clouds Today

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - Widespread dense fog will lift through mid-morning becoming partly sunny this afternoon. Daytime high temperatures will be mild in the upper-70s and low-80s. Humidity will also be relatively high making it feel quite muggy. More clouds will drift in late in the afternoon and evening ahead of an approaching cold front. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with low temperatures in the upper-60s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will slide into the CSRA after midnight. A few thunderstorms may be severe. Downpours may lead to flash flooding on the roads and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.
Showers and thunderstorms will linger through the early morning tomorrow, and then much drier and cooler air will filter in behind the cold front. Tomorrow afternoon will be mostly sunny and breezy with gusts up to 20mph. High temperatures will be in the low-80s.
TODAY: Partly sunny and mild. HIGH: 81
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Showers and storms after midnight. A few storms may be severe. LOW: 69
TOMORROW: AM scattered showers and storms. Mostly sunny PM, breezy. HIGH: 80
