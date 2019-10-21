A few strong to severe thunderstorms are possible early Tuesday Morning.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - There is potential for isolated severe storms and tornadoes tonight. The severe weather threat will continue into Tuesday morning, diminishing around mid-day as drier air moves in. A lake wind advisory may also be needed for Tuesday afternoon due to gusty winds. A chance of showers before 3am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 3am and 5am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 5am.
Patchy fog after 2am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Tuesday, Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 11am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 11am and 3pm. Patchy fog before 11am. Otherwise, cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 80. South wind 6 to 13 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
