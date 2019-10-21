A few strong to severe thunderstorms are possible early Tuesday Morning.

Patchy fog after 2am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Tuesday, Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 11am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 11am and 3pm. Patchy fog before 11am. Otherwise, cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 80. South wind 6 to 13 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.