Depot Project discussions spark talks of starting over

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The $93 million Depot Project has been in the works for years. Just last year, the city unveiled designs for the multi-use development.
“There’s still some information that the city doesn’t have and we can’t make an informed decision on some of the data that we’re looking at we’re not impressed with it,” said District 6 Commissioner Ben Hasan.
The City, the Downtown Development Authority, and the developers BLOC Global met for about two hours Monday morning, Oct. 21. Commissioners say BLOC Global still hasn’t produced a business plan - or pro forma. Also, the development was supposed to be built in two phases, but phase II isn’t guaranteed.
“There were some implications that they may possibly be willing to guarantee phase II. Also, they want to lower the front end of the investment on the project and stuff and we haven’t agreed to those kind of things. All those things just came up," Hasan added.
Commissioner Marion Williams of District 9 said it’s too much to spend taxpayer money on right now. “It’s too much investment for the City to make without enough documents to prove, to show what can become out of this thing. We’re talking about the second phase and the market’s got to drive the second phase and we don’t know when that’s going to be."
Phase II and the Unisys parking problem are key stumbling blocks for District 10 Commissioner John Clarke’s support, too. He said the city’s interim administrator put $350,000 in next year’s budget for debt services.
“It sounds like it’s a good investment for somebody but not necessarily the taxpayers of Augusta.”
Despite being unhappy with the answers from this meeting, Hasan said they’ve made more progress than in previous meetings. Commissioners suggested starting the process over and they’re planning to meet and discuss again.
