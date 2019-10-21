Community enjoys last day of 27th annual Hispanic Festival

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA. (WFXG) - Community members across the CSRA made their way to Evans Towne Center Park Sunday for the last day of the 27th annual Hispanic Festival celebration.
The community was able to enjoy the Hispanic culture and traditions filled with live music, food, activities, shopping and much more.
Fox 54 spoke with one of the vendors who has enjoyed coming to the festival over the past few years. “I think the best part about it is the food, because it’s not a lot of diversity as far as Latin cuisine here,” said community member, Liz Cuevas.
If you’d like to know more information about the Hispanic Festival, you can click here.
