Children’s Hospital of Georgia Showcasing Tru-D Robot

AUGUSTA (WFXG) - From the outside, Augusta University Hospitals look like a much bigger hospital, embracing the new, but on the inside, there’s a real game changer's going down these halls.
"We're really, really adamant about making sure the patients here at AU Health are taken care of as a whole,” said Dr. Anthony Carter, who works in environmental services for Augusta University Health. “Thanks to Dr. Cool for even wanting to bring this to the hospital in the first place."
The hospital's newest robot helper is called Tru-D, and its effects are taking cleanliness to the next level.
"It's just another way of killing any bacteria that might be left in the room, even in the air,” said Carter.
After all of the surfaces are opened, Tru-D can go to work, using ultra-violet light to wipe out any stray bacteria in its sight.
“The idea behind it is just the rise in the contact precautions we were having with infections and we were just trying to come up with ways that we could combat that,” said Carter.
For the last year, Augusta University's been using this method on a daily basis. The hospital has three of these that are ready to go, as long as the iPad that runs it is charged up.
"We've noticed that a lot of our in-house infections have gone down,” said Carter. “We don't have as many contact infections as we used to have. So, it's really made a difference for the better."
While they're not the only ones that use it, the hospital hopes others follow their lead.
"I do recommend that if they can get their hands onto, please use it, you'll see a tremendous difference in what it can do for the care of our patients,” said Carter.
The hospital isn’t just using the robot on patient rooms. It’s also using the robot to clean the main waiting rooms, but they do that at night when no one is using the space.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.