The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say it’s time to get the flu vaccination

Dr. Jim Wilde, an Augusta-based pediatrician at Children’s Hospital of Georgia and a professor of emergency medicine at Augusta University Medical Center, says, “The best way to prevent the flu is to get the vaccine. But flu is one of many respiratory viruses that circulate in the winter,” he says. “Preventing flu, meaning influenza infection, with vaccine does nothing to protect against the other viruses, which mimic the flu. These infections are collectively called flu-like illness. The best protection against flu-like illness is to stay away from sick people. The next best protection is to stay away from large crowds during flu season.”