Augusta Symphony holds Halloween family concert

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - With Halloween coming just around the corner, The Augusta Symphony held a Halloween themed family concert at the Jabez S. Hardin Performing Arts Center Sunday.
Community members were dressed in their favorite costume as they sat and enjoyed music selections such as “Night on Bald Mountain,” “Phantom of the Opera” and more.
Not only were people in the audience dressed up, but the members of the symphony also wore costumes which kept the crowd engaged. “It’s wonderful whenever you can get the audience participating, you know they’re really fun. It’s just fun to be a part of this community and celebrate Halloween together with fun music and great costumes,” said Augusta Symphony member, Camilia Mouton.
If you would like to go to the next family concert, that performance will be on February 23 at the Jabez S. Hardin Performing Arts Center.
