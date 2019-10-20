Paine College appoint Dr. Cheryl Evans Jones President

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Paine College Board of Trustees appoint Dr. Cheryl Evans Jones President during their fall meeting on Oct. 18-19.
The Board voted unanimously to appoint Dr. Cheryl Evans Jones 17th President of Paine College.
For more than four years, Dr. Jones served as Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs until the Board appointed her Acting President on July 1, 2019. She succeeded Dr. Jerry L. Hardee who retired June 30, 2019.
Attorney Barbara E. Bouknight, Chairman of the Board says Dr. Jones has proven leadership experience and understands higher education on multiple levels.
“I am honored to be chosen to lead this great institution. Paine College holds a special place in my heart. I look forward to working with the Board of Trustees, our esteemed faculty, dedicated staff, loyal alumni and the Augusta community to further the College’s mission and growth." said Dr. Cheryl Evans Jones. "It is my sincere desire to create the best possible living and learning environment for our precious students. Together, we will write a new chapter in the life of Paine College.”
