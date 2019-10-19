'Tee off Fore Tatas’ event held in North Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WFXG) - To help raise awareness for breast cancer, the Apartment Association of Greater Augusta held their 13th annual charity golf tournament at Mount Vintage Golf Club.
“There is so much love and support, I can’t complain at all,” breast cancer survivor Mary Berry said.
Many golf participants and breast cancer survivors were able to compete in golf competitions at the Tee off Fore Tatas event.
“It just raises so much awareness. With October being breast cancer awareness month, we feel like this is a great time to do it. It’s a beautiful day out on the course and we have a really good time” Shelly Martin, committee chair, said.
The event was held to support breast cancer research by providing all funds to the Georgia Cancer Center. “It’s for a really good cause and the money is staying here locally for the Georgia Cancer Center. We feel really strongly about keeping the funds here locally in Augusta," said Martin.
Many of the breast cancer survivors that attended the event were filled with gratitude.
“You kind of take that worry off of what you were going through and think about others. You’re able to just be out here, exhale and enjoy the moment.” breast cancer survivor Shannan Keys said.
The event raised over $26,000 in 2018 and they are hoping they raised even more this year.
