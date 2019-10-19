One person wounded after shots fired in Aiken

AIKEN, SC (WFXG) - The Aiken Department of Public Safety released a statement saying a male victim was wounded after shots were fired near Maurice Terrace and Frieday Lane Friday, Oct. 18, at 5:30 p.m.
Officers say the victim is being treated at a local hospital. There is no more information at this time.
If you have any information, you can provide it anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. If your tip leads to the arrest of the person responsible, you could earn up to $1,000.
Phone tips can be called in to 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372), and web tips can be submitted to midlandscrimestoppers.com. Mobile tips can be submitted on your Apple or Android devices if you download the new P3 Tips app.
