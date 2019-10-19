One dead after motor vehicle crash in Aiken County

The Aiken County Coroner’s Office along with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating a deadly motor vehicle crash. (Source: AP)
By Angela Saxon and Miya Payton | October 19, 2019 at 7:03 PM EDT - Updated October 19 at 7:03 PM

AIKEN COUNTY (WFXG) - The Aiken County Coroner’s Office along with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating a motor vehicle crash that occurred this morning on I-20 near mile marker eighteen.

According to the Corner’s Office 57-year-old Catherine K. O’Horo of Lafayette, North Carolina was driving a 2002 Honda eastward on I-20 when she lost control of the vehicle. Investigators say she drove off the right side of the interstate, struck a tree, and died from blunt force injuries.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is still investigating and a toxicology analysis is pending.

