One dead after motor vehicle crash in Aiken County

AIKEN COUNTY (WFXG) - The Aiken County Coroner’s Office along with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating a motor vehicle crash that occurred this morning on I-20 near mile marker eighteen.
According to the Corner’s Office 57-year-old Catherine K. O’Horo of Lafayette, North Carolina was driving a 2002 Honda eastward on I-20 when she lost control of the vehicle. Investigators say she drove off the right side of the interstate, struck a tree, and died from blunt force injuries.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is still investigating and a toxicology analysis is pending.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.