Empire Beauty School holds event for domestic violence victims

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Empire Beauty Salon hosted their National Day of Beauty on Friday, Oct. 18. The salon has been holding the event for the past 14 years.
It’s all about giving back to victims of domestic violence. Salon management says the beauty salon is often a safe space for these victims, so they host the event to pamper them and raise money to give to local anti-domestic violence organizations.
Chrisla Wooden, Career Planning Specialist for Empire Beauty Salon, said, “Being able to help them. Being able to lift them up and make them feel better about themselves is the best feeling ever. Being able to have a safe space for someone is one of the greatest feelings in the world.”
All of the money they raise goes back to organizations right here in the CSRA.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.