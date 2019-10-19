Aiken County Coroner investigating a motor vehicle crash on Myrtle Street in Gloverville

AIKEN, SC (WFXG) - The Aiken County Coroner’s Office and The South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating a motor vehicle crash that occurred the morning of Saturday, Oct. 19.
The crash took the life of 32-year-old Sean K. Johnson of Gloverville. Johnson was pronounced dead at 9:01 a.m. at Augusta University Medical Center due to traumatic injuries sustained in the crash.
Johnson was driving a 1997 Chevrolet truck into a dirt portion of Myrtle St. and struck a tree. A passenger was in the vehicle during the crash and was taken to the hospital their condition is unknown at this time.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is still investigating.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.