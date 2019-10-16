Tracking Rain and Wind for the Weekend

By the time this system approaches the CSRA, it will likely be post-tropical. Rain will slide into the area by early Saturday morning and pick up in coverage and intensity throughout the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will struggle to lift from the mid-60s, making it cool and damp. Winds will also be strong out of the east, with gusts near 25mph. About one to two inches of rain is possible, locally higher in downpours and thunderstorms. Severe thunderstorms are possible as well during Saturday afternoon.