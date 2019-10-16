Tracking Rain and Wind for the Weekend

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - After a chilly morning, temperatures will gradually warm to the mid-70s around the CSRA. It will be comfortable and mostly sunny this afternoon. More clouds will roll into the area through the evening and temperatures will decrease to the low-60s. If you plan to spend the evening outdoors, either out to dinner or cheering on the football team, jackets and sweatshirts will be needed. Overnight will be mostly cloudy with low temperatures in the mid-50s.
A tropical low-pressure system in the Gulf of Mexico will track through the CSRA this weekend. Potential Tropical Cyclone Sixteen will likely become Tropical Storm or Subtropical Storm Nestor Friday afternoon and will impact the coasts of Alabama, Mississippi, and Florida. Tropical Storm Warnings and Storm Surge Warnings have been posted for the communities extending along the coast.
By the time this system approaches the CSRA, it will likely be post-tropical. Rain will slide into the area by early Saturday morning and pick up in coverage and intensity throughout the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will struggle to lift from the mid-60s, making it cool and damp. Winds will also be strong out of the east, with gusts near 25mph. About one to two inches of rain is possible, locally higher in downpours and thunderstorms. Severe thunderstorms are possible as well during Saturday afternoon.
Sunday will be much improved with showers moving out in the morning and partly sunny skies during the afternoon.
TODAY: Mostly sunny and comfortable. HIGH: 74
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds and cool. LOW: 55
TOMORROW: Rain, cool and windy. HIGH: 65
