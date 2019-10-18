Thousands are getting ready to head to Aiken for the Western Carolina State Fair

AIKEN, SC. (WFXG) -The Western Carolina State Fair opens October 18, 2019, at 5 p.m.
The state fair started 51 years ago with about 18 rides and now, that number has jumped to 40. It spans over about 70 acres and every year, it brings new attractions. Last year, it was fried alligator. This year, you have a chance to win some cash in the new corn hole tournament. Before you do that, you can see take a look at agriculture entries or pick up some fair-style food.
Warren Lucas, the president of fair operations, says, “It’s probably the biggest event in Aiken. The kids, we try to bring things in here especially for them. People like me, seniors, still like to come and eat you know, fair food. you get in one time a year.” Lucas has been working the fair for 43 years. Now, his whole family works the fair too. He says it’s become a family affair.
Whether you’re looking to ride rides, play games or just there for the food, there’s likely something for everyone at the Western Carolina State Fair.
The fair will run from October 18-28, 2019. Every night the fair offers special deals. On the first night, you can buy ten or more tickets for $1 each. To find more information, click here.
