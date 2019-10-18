RV park vandalized in Trenton, SC

TRENTON, SC (WFXG) - The owner of a new RV park reached out to FOX 54 after he said the property was vandalized. He says the damage amounts to hundreds of thousands of dollars.
James Deaton and his girlfriend have been working for more than a year to get their Adventure RV Park up and running.
“People can pull their motor homes in, people can rent cabins like these behind me," said Deaton.
The couple lives in Michigan and had dire dreams of moving to Trenton, SC just to be the owners of this park, and then the unthinkable happened.
“I just drove back from Michigan to come down here to start working on it again, and when I pulled up I saw that everything was spray painted and destroyed,” Deaton said.
Their property was vandalized and destroyed including broken windows, slashed tires, and even stolen supplies all adding up to about $200,000 to $300,000 worth of damage.
“Why should you go on people’s property without permission? And destroy stuff? That’s what I don’t get," asked Deaton.
Unfortunately, the couple hadn’t obtained insurance for the property yet, and they tell FOX 54 it’s forcing them to start over. “If we can get stuff fixed, we’re going to keep going, but if not we’re going to file for bankruptcy cause all of our money is right here.”
The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is investigating all of this damage but if you have any information in this crime, Deaton is urging you to come forward.
