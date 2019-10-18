Richmond County students participate in breast cancer walk at Lucy C. Laney High School

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Students and staff from various Richmond County schools held a breast cancer walk outside Lucy C. Laney High School Friday, Oct. 18. Some breast cancer survivors who work for the school system also participated.
Some of the students said the walk gave them a deeper appreciation for their community and loved ones who lost their lives to cancer.
Robert Shepherd, president of the Early College Academy class at Laney High said, “It’s kind of a weird thing because it shows up really out of nowhere. You don’t really get a notice for it. So, I understand how people feel when it comes to having cancer. Sometimes it’s stage four cancer and they have to deal with the fact that they may not have as much time as they wanted to live.”
Coach Carol Clarke, the event organizer, said she wanted to honor fellow Richmond County Public School System educators who’ve been diagnosed with cancer. In the classroom, she teaches her students about how eating certain foods, drinking water and staying active can help combat cancer.
“A lot of survivors, they go through a lot of hardship and just today is compassion, it’s love and a celebration of life,” Clarke said.
The group also released pink balloons in honor of their teachers who are battling cancer.
