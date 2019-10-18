Man arrested for illegal dumping in Richmond County

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Marshal’s Office arrested Harold Brown for violation of OCGA 16-7-53, illegal felony dumping on Friday, Oct. 18.
The Marshal’s Office says on Sept. 24, Deputy John Singleton responded to a dumpsite at the 3000 block of Benson Rd. and saw that household items including: furniture, bags of clothes, a big screen TV, and boxes had been illegally dumped.
Following a comprehensive investigation, it was determined that Brown received $120 from Fairway Village Apartments to haul off the items to the landfill. Brown, instead, dumped them on Benson Rd.
The Marshal’s Office recommends that if you hire and individual or company to haul off trash, have them produce you a landfill ticket before paying them to ensure that the trash has been properly disposed.
