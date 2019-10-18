Edgefield County seeks public input on land management issues

EDGEFIELD COUNTY, SC (WFXG) - Edgefield County is growing and local leaders are preparing for it. It’s why the county discussed development at a public meeting Thursday, Oct. 17.
It was a full room at the Sweetwater Community Center Thursday night as community members learned more about the Land Management Ordinance in Edgefield County. The ordinance is the plan to make the county’s long-term vision happen.
“Counsel met and one of their top priorities was planning for future growth of the county," said Edgefield County Administrator Tommy Paradise.
Part of that long-term planning involves creating both a County Strategic Plan and Comprehensive Plan, both of those made in the last few years.
“This Land Management Ordinance ties back into the other documents to determine the future of the county, how we want it to grow and implement the other two plans," Paradise said.
The current Land Management Ordinance hasn’t been updated in decades. County leaders are looking to rewrite four chapters in the code to reestablish definitions and make sure everything is consistent throughout the ordinance. They say by doing this, Edgefield will be in the best position to move forward as the county grows.
Paradise said, "We’re right on the edge. You can see it coming, and we want to be prepared for it when it does happen.”
County leaders tell FOX 54 the growth that’s coming is mainly residential. However, following residential growth, they expect to see commercial. The ordinance only applies to unconsolidated parts of the county, so North Augusta, Edgefield and Johnston aren’t a part of it, as they have their own municipal codes in place.
“Everybody doesn’t always get what they want. It may not be what you want to hear, but we are going to be honest and straight up through the process with you, and try to be as transparent as possible with the public and keep them as informed as we can," said Paradise.
Community members can reach out to the county planner with their comments and questions, or sign up for the newsletter.
Moving forward, there will be one more meeting at the Edgefield County Chambers on Monday, Oct. 21st. After that, community members will have to wait until Feb. to see a draft of the new LMO.
