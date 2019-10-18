Dozens of kids learn about teen pregnancy, domestic violence in Teen Life Maze

AIKEN, South Carolina. (WFXG) - Aiken Youth Empowerment helps empower kids with tools that help them make better decisions. The organization hosted an interactive youth risk reduction experience Friday, Oct. 18.
Teen Life Maze is geared to educate people about teen pregnancy prevention, maintaining healthy relationships and more. About 50 kids participated and interacted with local law enforcement, funeral homes and people who work in the medical field, organizers say.
The goal is to teach them that the decisions they make today can impact tomorrow.
“We see first hand, we’ll let you see first hand how those decisions could end up. Whether it’s with a child, whether it’s in jail or, ultimately death,' said Tiiu Good with Aiken Youth Empowerment.
Organizers even had a session for parents to help guide their children through adolescence.
