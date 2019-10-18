Aiken Career Center burglary suspect arrested

AIKEN, SC (WFXG) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Aiken County Career & Technology Center on Oct. 16 around 8 a.m. for a possible burglary.
Once on scene, deputies observed a mobile unit had been disturbed and did appear to be burglarized. After searching the scene, they noticed a trail of evidence going from the Career Center to a vacant building at 2537 Jefferson Davis Hwy.
A white male fled the building on bicycle as deputies approached the building. Deputies were able to detain Joshua Lee Jones after a short pursuit. Jones had two backpacks in his possession and gave consent to deputies to search them. Inside the backpacks, they found electronic items belonging to the Aiken County Public School District, drug paraphernalia and a small amount of what is believed to be methamphetamine. The approximate value of the stolen items from the Career Center totaled more than $13,000.
Jones was booked into the Aiken County Detention Center. He was charged with: possession of methamphetamine 1st offense, burglary second degree, grand larceny value $10,000 or more, two counts of malicious injury value less than $2,000 and tools/possession, making implements capable of being used in a crime. Jones is being held on a $44,250 bond.
