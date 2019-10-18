Aiken Career Center burglary suspect arrested

A white male fled the building on bicycle as deputies approached the building. Deputies were able to detain Joshua Lee Jones after a short pursuit. Jones had two backpacks in his possession and gave consent to deputies to search them. Inside the backpacks, they found electronic items belonging to the Aiken County Public School District, drug paraphernalia and a small amount of what is believed to be methamphetamine. The approximate value of the stolen items from the Career Center totaled more than $13,000.