Warrenville man arrested for operating alleged trap house

WARRENVILLE, SC (WFXG) - A Warrenville man was arrested after authorities say he was operating an alleged stash house.
According to reports, on Oct. 15 2:30 p.m. Aiken County investigators arrested 55-year-old Brent Steven Downs after executing a narcotics search warrant at 40 Jackson St.
The investigation come after citizens’ tips and a month long investigation on the address. Downs was charged with operating a stash house, two other suspects who were found sleeping in a shed located behind the house, a Black male and White female were detained but released.
Down is in custody at the Aiken County Detention Center.
