Subject wanted for questioning in Arson incident at Goodwill

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, a subject is wanted for questioning for an arson at Goodwill on Peach Orchard Rd. on Oct. 12.
Officials have reason to believe that the subject lives in or frequents the area as he appeared to be comfortable with their surroundings.
Any information about this subject or incident should be relayed to Inv. Daryl Oehrlein or the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706)-821-1020 or (706)-821-1080.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.