SafeHomes helps students understand domestic violence victims’ perspective

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - A local non-profit dedicated to helping victims of domestic violence wants folks in the community to understand the many barriers a victim might face when trying to leave an abusive relationship. That’s why SafeHomes Domestic Violence Center hosted a simulation for students at Augusta University on Thursday, Oct. 17.
It gave students a chance to put themselves in a victim’s shoes. A spokesperson for SafeHomes said it helps people understand perspective.
“There is physical, there is sexual abuse, there is emotional abuse and there’s financial abuse. And a lot of times a victim will experience all four of those at the same time,” said SafeHomes Domestic Violence Center’s Rachel Peck.
SafeHome has a shelter, counseling and legal advocates. If you or someone you know is in an abusive relationship, you can call SafeHomes on its 24-hour hotline at 706-736-2499 or 1-800-799-SAFE. You can head over to their website for more information.
