Parking problems persist in Grovetown

GROVETOWN, GA. (WFXG) -As parking becomes a major topic of concern in Grovetown, the city plans to enforce its pre-existing parking laws.
Grovetown Mayor Gary Jones says safety is a top priority when it comes to cracking down on parking. When cars park on both sides of the street, it doesn’t leave enough room for first responders. It can also restrict a driver’s vision, which makes it dangerous for kids too.
John Waller, the city administrator says, “Streets are so narrow, you can’t get in the middle so specifically what the mayor’s looking to do is to figure out how we can clear out some of those because it’s a safety issue. at the end of the day, it’s a health and safety issue.”
Waller says they’re not going to start towing immediately, but in the future warnings and citations could be issued to cars parked on narrow streets. He also says they’re still in planning stages and they’re open to hearing solutions from the community during city council meetings.
