Neighbor reports hearing screams coming from 82-year-old woman’s home the day she died

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Elizabeth Thompson’s, 82, death is being investigated as a homicide.
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office case report lists the offenses as first degree forced entry and murder-non family-gun. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and the coroner cannot confirm the cause of Ms. Thompson’s death just yet.
A man who lives nearby, and did not want to be identified, said he heard screams coming from her home that morning. “It’s just something cold, man. You know what I mean? It’s cold. I’m about ready to move out this neighborhood now. I used to love it. Now, I’m about ready to go," he said.
The man has lived close by for decades. He said Ms. Thompson’s lived here for a long time and was a sweet woman.
The responding deputy’s report goes on to say responding deputies found Ms. Thompson, who is blind, unresponsive inside her home on Kennedy Dr. after receiving a call about a possible burglary.
Ms. Thompson’s body was taken to the GBI lab where an autopsy will be performed. Investigators are still searching for a suspect.
Call the Sheriff’s Office at (706)-821-1080 if you have any information.
