Gerald Jones Subaru hosts “Pizza With Your Pup” charity event

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Gerald Jones Subaru will host “Pizza With Your Pup” charity event on Saturday, Oct. 19, from noon to 3 p.m.
There will be pizza, refreshments and toys for you and your pups to play with. Gerald Jones Subaru will be accepting donations of collars, toys, blankets, food, and treats for local animal shelters.
The Greyhound Crossroads organization will also be at the event. They are bringing some lovable retired racers that will be available for adoption or fostering. Maybe you could help give one of them a home.
For more information, visit GeraldJonesSubaru.com.
