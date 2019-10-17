Five arrested in North Augusta drug sting

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WFXG) - According to North Augusta Department of Public Safety, on Wednesday, Oct. 17 at 12 p.m. 5 men were arrested in a North Augusta drug sting.
Authorities say the North Augusta Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigation Division and SWAT team executed a narcotics search warrant in the North Augusta Gardens Apartment complex. Dominique Beal, Marquise Freeman, Leonard Robinson. Daiquan Lee and, Jermaine Wright were arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute and possession with intent to distribute within proximity to a school or park.
Several handguns and narcotics were recovered.
