Cooler and Sunny Today

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - After a rather chilly morning, temperatures will be slow to warm this afternoon with daytime highs only reaching the low-70s. Fall will definitely be in the air to close out the workweek along with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will dip to the low-60s this evening and overnight lows will settle in the mid-40s. It will be another great night to open the windows, let in the fresh air, and give the A/C a break. Friday morning will be chilly and crisp once again. Jackets and sweaters will be needed heading out the door. High temperatures tomorrow will also peak in the low-70s.
After several quiet weeks in the tropics, we are closely monitoring a low-pressure system in the Gulf of Mexico. This system will likely become Tropical Storm Nestor before the end of the workweek and will track northeast toward the Florida panhandle Friday. Widespread showers and breezy conditions will be on the doorstep of the CSRA Saturday morning. Expect rainy and raw conditions throughout the day, with temperatures struggling to lift from the 60s. Saturday is shaping up to be a day better made for indoor activities. Showers will linger into Sunday, but overall conditions will improve with a drier afternoon and temperatures in the mid-70s.
TODAY: Sunny and comfortable. HIGH: 72
TONIGHT: Chilly and clear. LOW: 45
TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and cool. HIGH: 73
