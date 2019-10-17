Cooler and Sunny Today

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - After a rather chilly morning, temperatures will be slow to warm this afternoon with daytime highs only reaching the low-70s. Fall will definitely be in the air to close out the workweek along with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will dip to the low-60s this evening and overnight lows will settle in the mid-40s. It will be another great night to open the windows, let in the fresh air, and give the A/C a break. Friday morning will be chilly and crisp once again. Jackets and sweaters will be needed heading out the door. High temperatures tomorrow will also peak in the low-70s.