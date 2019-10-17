Closer look at Georgia-Carolina State Fair’s new safety policy

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Georgia-Carolina State Fair is gear up for their opening on Friday, Oct. 18th. Organizers tell FOX 54 the last of their rides arrived early this morning.
There is much fun in store this year as well as a new safety policy. Starting this year, any child that is 15 years old or younger must be accompanied by their parent to enter.
“We’ve had complaints about unattended teenagers, and when I say teenagers, I mean adolescents," explained Joe Taylor, Fair Manager.
Taylor says that in recent years many parents have dropped their children off at the fair while they go elsewhere. “You drop a child off here 5 p.m when we open, tell them you’ll be back for them at 10:30 or 11 p.m. at night and that’s been happening. We need to eliminate that,” he said.
According to Taylor, there is a child every night who is lost and is escorted by police to the fair office. He believes parent supervision will keep children out of trouble and safe.
“Years ago we had an incident where a young girl got on a ride where if she had a parent with her she would not have gotten on. She was thrown off the ride and got hurt," explained Taylor.
He also tells FOX 54 that in the past there’s been arguments and fights among some youth. Having parents around might prevent that as well. “They’re not coming to ride, they’re not coming to eat. They’re just coming to walk around and be here. It creates congestion and sometimes creates issues and problems," said Taylor.
Its also important to note that the policy specifically says parent. That doesn’t mean just any adult.
