Aquinas High School student arrested for making Terroristic Threats and Acts

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office arrested an Aquinas student on Oct. 16 after making terroristic threats and acts.
According to law enforcement, the student, Liam Fox sent a message using the Snapchat app taking he wanted to shoot up Aquinas High School and restart society after watching the “Joker” movie.
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI responded to the student’s residence and searched for guns and weapons, but none were found. Fox was arrested and told authorities that he sent the message to a friend as a joke.
The sheriff’s office wants to remind the community that any threats of violence posted on social media are taken serious and will not be tolerated.
