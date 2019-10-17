Annual James Brown Family Foundation “Turkey Giveaway”

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The annual “Turkey Giveaway” held by the James Brown Family Foundation is coming up next month.
The giveaway will be held at May Park this year on Monday, Nov. 25, at 8 a.m. Participants can register at May Park on Nov. 2, 9 and 16 from 9-11 a.m. They must bring a valid state ID and proof of residence with a utility/power bill. Only one turkey will be given per household.
For more information, email info@jamesbrownfamilyfdn.org or call (803)-640-2090.
