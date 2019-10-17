Aiken Fall Farm Fest kicks off this weekend

AIKEN, SC (WFXG) -Fall activities are in full swing across the CSRA. Aiken Parks, Recreation and Tourism is hosting their annual Fall Farm Fest. The annual event celebrates the fall harvest with pumpkins, apples and other fall items. The kids can also paint pumpkins while supplies last.
Aiken Master Gardeners will be there to answer any questions you may have about gardening too. It happens Saturday from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the Aiken County Farmers Market. It’s also free and open to the public.
