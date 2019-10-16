Walmart now offering pick-up service for alcohol

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Walmart has been offering their Grocery Pickup service for a while, but now they are adding more items to that pickup list. Customers in the Augusta area can now pick up their beer and wine purchases without going into the store.
This new service is offered at the following locations:
- 260 Bobby Jones Expy., Augusta
- 5303 Wrightsboro Rd., Grovetown
- 3209 Deans Bridge Rd., Augusta
- 3338 Wrightsboro Rd., Augusta
- 5010 Steiner Way, Grovetown
- 300 S Belair Rd., Augusta
- 414 S Main St., Swainsboro
Customers will be asked to show i.d. to verify age at the time of pickup before receiving their order.
