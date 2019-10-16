Showers Move Out and Sun Settles In

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - Showers will taper throughout the rest of the morning and clouds will begin to break up after noontime. Thanks to a warm front that has since pushed well north of the area, daytime highs will be in the upper-70s and low-80s around the CSRA. More sunshine will filter in behind a passing cold front this afternoon along with breezy conditions. An isolated shower is possible along the frontal passage, but most should remain dry. Clear skies will take us into the late evening and overnight, where low temperatures will bottom out in the mid-40s. Open up the windows and give the A/C a break. A brighter start tomorrow with much cooler temperatures is expected. Daytime highs will be in the low-70s Thursday and Friday.
The weekend will start off sunny, but we’re watching a storm system closely that could potentially bring rain to the CSRA by Saturday afternoon. Wet weather is expected to linger in the forecast through the middle of next week.
TODAY: Decreasing clouds, breezy and a bit warmer. HIGH: 81
TONIGHT: Chilly and mostly clear. LOW: 46
TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and much cooler. HIGH: 72
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.