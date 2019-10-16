Residents unhappy with paid parking plan in Downtown Augusta

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - On Monday, Oct. 14, the City’s consultant, SP Plus, presented their suggested plan for paid parking in downtown to Augusta residents. Now, more concerns from residents are rising to the surface.
Some residents are not happy about the parking plan. They tell FOX 54 that something needs to be done for the disabled and the handicap.
“The City cares about money. That’s all I hear when I talk to people about it. They care about money. To fix of downtown and this and that, but I don’t hear nothing about caring for the disabled are the handicap," said Richmond Summit Resident Lamar Hawkins.
In the plan presented by SP Plus, residents can purchase annual permits for $50. Hawkins lives in Richmond Summit and he says the apartment complex only houses people who are low income ,disabled and above age 55. He and a group of others are planning to go before commission next month.
“For a lot of people here the rent is just paid and they go to the church for food all month, and if some do have a car, they can’t pay no $50 for no parking. It just can’t be done," Hawkins stated.
When asked why he is wanting everyone to gather on Nov. 5 for the commission meeting, Hawkins’s response was, "Everyone needs to gather because the handicap needs you. The handicap needs people in Augusta that understand that the handicap need help. They’re not garbage.”
One local tells FOX 54 the annual permit cost might be a big issue for folks who live off of a disability check. He said $50 might be too much for them to pay at one time, and that it would force them to take their chances and pay by the hour. It would cost them more in the long run.
“You have individuals who can’t keep coming out to the meters every two to four hours. Some of them are in wheelchairs, one leg cane. That’s not being taken into consideration,” said local Warren Mayo.
FOX 54 reached out to SP Plus Management Tuesday, Oct. 15, and told them the concerns from residents. They said this initial plan is not a one-size-fits-all, and they will be looking at downtown block by block to determine whats best plan for each area.
