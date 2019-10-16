Organization works to support local women with breast cancer

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - October is breast cancer awareness month. One in eight women will get the cancer at some point in her life. One local organization says they’re working to create more breast cancer survivors. The University Health Care Foundation is working towards that goal with their nineteenth annual Miracle Mile Walk.
The foundation says it’s an opportunity to support local breast cancer survivors and to honor those who lost their battle with cancer. Laurie Ott, the University Health Care Foundation president, says breast cancer doesn’t discriminate and there’s no reason someone should go without getting a mammogram.
Ott says,"The whole point of the walk is to raise funds for mammograms for women in the community who otherwise would not be able to get them. 100 percent of what we raise stays right here in the community and saves local lives."
The walk starts at the Augusta Common and ends at University Hospital.
You can still register and if you miss the walk you can still donate throughout the month of October.
