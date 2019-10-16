H54K: Noah Williams

EVANS, Ga. (WFXG) - Noah Williams is a fighter who hasn’t allowed anything to to keep him from living a full, active life. When talking with his mom Naomi about his challenges, its clear that Williams is a survivor. Cerebral Palsy or any other challenge doesn’t keep Williams for participating in the Marine Corps Marathon as an assisted athlete and racking up a pretty impressive number of prized metals.
Williams’ Mom says that everyone in the Marine community has been extremely supportive but there’s one Marine that holds a special place in William’s heart named “Kevin” who has been running with him for 6 years.
Not expected to live past infancy, Williams is now 10 years old and continues to defy the odds by living his “best life now.”
