Fleming Park victim remembered a year later

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -Tuesday, Oct. 15, marked one year since 12-year-old Melquan Robinson died from electrocution at Augusta’s Fleming Park. The family hosted a vigil in his honor at the Bernie Ward Community Center, next door.
“We all carry that hurt and pain otherwise, and today we try to bring that together to acknowledge and uplift Melquan,” said Don Clark, family representative.
Melquan was doing what he loved, playing football with his friends, when he touched the fence at Fleming Park and an electric current that was running through it stunned him. His friends had to pull him off the fence that evening and two ended up in the hospital.
“This is not one of these situations that we are just going to allow to just go, without making sure people remember who? Melquan. Who? Melquan. Who? Melquan," Clark said.
The problems with the fencing and live wire have been addressed, and just last week a settlement between the City and the family came out. Regardless, the family still mourns Melquan every day. They say his smile is one of the things they miss the most, and having support from the community helps them get through each day.
"Y’all could be anywhere right now, but y’all came out here to help us support and celebrate the life of my son,” said Melquan’s father, Melquan Robinson Sr.
As part of the settlement, in addition to the Robinsons, and other families getting monetary compensations, the city says they will also be renaming the street that runs right next to Fleming Park, Melquan Way. No word on when that change is happening. Stick with FOX 54 for updates.
