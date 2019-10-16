CSRA EOA, Inc. plans to help homeowners with $250,000 grant from Wells Fargo

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - CSRA Economic Opportunity Authority, Inc.’s housing counseling program helps people get ready to buy a home, but finding an affordable house can be hard.
“The market’s just kind of crazy right now. Houses, house prices have been soaring and investors are snapping them up or bidding wars are breaking out," said CSRA Economic Opportunity Authority, Inc. housing counselor Christel Snyder.
A $250,000 grant from Wells Fargo will help change lives.
The nonprofit will renovate four transitional homes in South Augusta once used to help homeless families.
“Folks who are coming through our housing counseling process will be able to buy those homes and the proceeds from the sale, we’re just going to buy other homes to just continue this enrichment throughout all the rural areas we serve," Snyder said.
Right now the nonprofit works with 70 families but the need is far greater.
Wells Fargo District Manager Mark Tamasi said, “We’re familiar with CSRA EOA the great work they do around home-ownership, affordability as well as neighborhood revitalization.”
Donations like this help the organization give folks the tools to build a better life because building equity with home-ownership is a stepping stone out of poverty. CSRA EOA is one of 62 nonprofits across the country to receive a grant from Wells Fargo.
The nonprofit holds an orientation every month. That helps you formulate an action plan to home-ownership.
