Companies donate 15,000 pounds of food to Golden Harvest Food Bank

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Several companies donated 15,000 pounds of food to Golden Harvest Food Bank. For the third year in a row, they gave an 18-wheeler full of chicken and bread. A pantry representative says that’s 13,000 meals.
It helps the pantry continue its mission to help people who struggle with hunger in 30 counties across the CSRA.
“Golden Harvest’s mission statement, ‘Feeding Lives Together’, is put into action on days like today when partners like Walmart, Tyson and Bimbo Bakeries come together and donate these meals. It’s showing that it takes everyone coming together and feeding our community," said Golden Harvest Food Bank executive director Travis McNeal.
The pantry spokesperson said this time of the year is a crucial time to give. You can help with its largest giving campaign, Its Spooky to be Hungry.
