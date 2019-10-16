Augusta Technical College honors longtime president

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Augusta Technical College honored its longtime president Terry D. Elam by naming a building after him.
The student services building previously known as the 1300 Building has been named the “Terry D. Elam building.”
Elam served as president of the college for over 20 years and worked for the college for twice as long. In his time as president, Augusta Tech has added campuses across the CSRA, and more than tripled the number of programs it offers to students.
County commissioners also dedicated the street to Elam. It is now known as the Honorary Terry Elam Drive.
“There’s not a single building that deserves his name more than student services. Because, every single point I’ve heard him make, whether it was as president counsel or just talking, always came back to the student," said Commissioner of the Technical College System of Georgia Matt Arthur.
In addition to the building naming and street dedication, Mayor Hardie Davis also officially declared Oct. 16 as President Terry Elam day.
