Augusta Public Transit releases new app

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Augusta Public Transit has announced the release of their new app. The MyAT app is for web, iPhone, and Android.
MyAT gives citizens a real-time view of bus information while allowing them to plan and save trips. Riders can receive step-by-step directions and maps just by a quick search. Bus arrival times are available on all platforms and through SMS text message.
You can download the app on your mobile device for free from the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store by searching “Augusta MyAT". The web version can be found here.
Feel free to contact Sharon Dottery at (706)-821-1818 if you have any questions.
