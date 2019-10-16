Aiken planning commission recommends to deny affordable housing project

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Aiken City Council’s planning commission held a hearing for an $8.8 million affordable housing community project Tuesday, Oct. 15.
VSL Development, LLC are the developers of this project who plan on transforming 4.5 acres of land into a personal residential area. The planning commission recommended to deny the project in Tuesday’s meeting due to traffic and transportation infrastructure in the area.
“We do know there is a need for affordable housing in the community, but also a need to resolve the Whiskey Rd. and Dougherty Rd. issues. We’re working on some issues now that would resolve that, but they’re not going to be available to that project immediately,” said City of Aiken Planning Director Ryan Bland.
Several business owners within the area have the same traffic concerns.
“They first need to listen to all the business owners voices in this area. This reflects us. This is our livelihood and since the last apartment complex has gone up, there’s a lot more traffic, a lot more foot traffic,” said Owner of Bravefriend Apparel and Design Patrick Donovan.
The next meeting to discuss this project will be on Oct. 28.
