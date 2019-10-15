Update on paid parking in Downtown Augusta

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The City of Augusta has discussed the possibility of paid parking for years. On Monday, Oct. 14, the city and its consultant SP Plus held a meeting to share the initial paid parking plan.
The plan presented by SP Plus suggests putting paid parking along Broad St. in Downtown Augusta. It would cost drivers $1.50 per hour or 50 cent for 20 minutes Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. And, you could only pay for up to two hours at a time. Free parking would still be available on Ellis St., but you could only park there three hours at a time.
You would go to a parking meter and enter your license plate and then you’ll pay to receive your parking ticket.
“Parking meters will be a good idea because they provide a source of revenue, but there is also the concern that the commission will not use revenue for meters for downtown development,” said resident Michele Morris.
SP Plus management tells FOX 54 that the city can use the fees collected for downtown development, but the city hasn’t decided if that’s all they will be used for.
Those who live and work downtown are concerned about paying every day. An annual parking permit for residents would be $50 and monthly fee for employees would be $25.
“If I come downtown, I don’t have to ride all over Augusta looking for a place to park because someone who lives downtown or works downtown has occupied the space for the past eight or nine hours,” said Commissioner William Fennoy.
“Downtown culture is a very laissez-faire read back culture. We come down here to eat and drink, to commune with the people that are closes to us and if we have to constantly go back and feed the meter every hour or so, that’s going to put a dent in our culture exceptionalism that we do have here,” said Morris.
The City and SP Plus will conduct two more public meetings Tuesday, Oct. 15. Then, there will be a public comment period for a few weeks for residents who were not able to make the meetings.
After the public comment period, SP Plus plans to take the recommendations back to the Augusta Commission.
