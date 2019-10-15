Resolution supprting state veteran cemetery approved

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -They’ve got the land and the plan - now the city needs funding.
Commissioners officially voted to approve a resolution that supports taking the steps to establish a state veterans cemetery here in Augusta. District 9 Commissioner Marion Williams said the land will likely be on the outskirts of the city, in its jurisdiction.
A delegation will petition the VA and legislators for the money. Commissioners designated former Augusta mayor Bob Young and the deputy director of Forces United to take the lead.
Forces United estimates there are about 66,000 veterans in the CSRA.
