Multi-million dollar affordable housing community possibly coming to Aiken

AIKEN, SC (WFXG) - A developer is hoping to build an $8.8 million dollar affordable housing community in Aiken.
Business owners near the 4.5 acres the company is eyeing, say they don’t want the city to rezone the area to let it happen. They tell FOX 54 that traffic and safety are huge concerns.
VSL Development, LLC wants to transform this land into Woodford Trace Apartments. Developers are requesting annexation and concept plan approval to build the proposed $8.8 million dollar complex that would have 48 units.
Several business owners say rezoning the 4.5 acres from urban development to personal residential isn’t in the best interest for the area.
“South Aiken businesses need support on the current issues, which, obviously, include the current traffic problems and, also, the tenants of Palmetto Crossing. They need some better pedestrian access to get to businesses, grocery stores and restaurants they’d like to go to,” said owner of Aiken Motorcycle Sales & Service, Inc. Marsha Hopkins.
Hopkins, a longtime business owner, says the traffic along Whiskey Rd. has hurt her business and it could hurt others'. “Any future construction without relief of these problems is only going to make the situation worse, and unsafe, as well for pedestrians and motorists,” she said.
The City of Aiken’s planning director says studies indicate the city needs more multi-family and affordable housing, and says the city’s addressing business owners’ traffic concerns.
“Particularly what helps that is the improvements being done right now at Whiskey Rd. and Dougherty Rd. to add a lot of capacity there at the Whiskey Rd. and Dougherty Rd. intersection to make that intersection improve better, and those are on the way right now,” said City of Aiken Planning Director Ryan Bland.
Hopkins and several other business owners plan to attend a public meeting to protest the rezoning of the property.
Aiken City Council’s planning commission is holding that meeting Tuesday, Oct. 15 at 5:30 p.m. The city’s planning director says the city council would have to approve three total readings of the ordinance for the project to ultimately be approved.
