Man wanted in Aiken County after domestic dispute leads to shots fired

AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WFXG) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in obtaining information on the whereabouts of a wanted man.
Officials say, on Oct. 7 around 3:50 p.m., 35-year-old DeAngelo Atkerson and his wife got into an argument that became violent when a shotgun was banished and fired.
Atkerson fled the scene prior to deputies arriving. Atkerson is described as a Black male, 5’9”, approximately 275 lbs, bald, and brown eyes.
Atkerson is wanted for domestic violence 1st degree, 5 counts of kidnapping and possession of weapon during violent crime.
The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is asking, if anyone has any information on this case or the whereabouts of Atkerson, to contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 648-6811. You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for any crime.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.